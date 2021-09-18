CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 1181 a Rare Explosion Lit Up The Sky, And We May Have Finally Found What It Left Behind

By David Nield
 7 days ago
For 900 years, scholars and stargazers have sought to explain a bright cosmic object that briefly lit up the skies above China and Japan in 1181 CE. A new study may have solved the mystery at long last. The nebula Pa 30 – named Parker's Star, one of the hottest in the Milky Way – and the star it surrounds are a match for the phenomenon observed in the sky all those years ago, according to measurements of its modern-day position, expansion speed, and state. Observations show that the cloud of gas and dust that is Pa 30 is expanding at a rate of...

