North Cheyenne Canon Road closure starts Sept. 27

Starting Monday, September 27, a part of North Cheyenne Canon Road will be closed from the main entrance of the park to Helen Hunt Falls. Initially, the closure was set to begin on September 20, but the date was pushed back.

Construction crews are replacing three aging bridges along the roadway.

The city expects the road to remain closed until May of 20220 while the work is being done.

The park will remain open to hikers and visitors can access Helen Hunt falls by taking Gold Camp Road.

The parking lot at Helen Hunt Falls will be closed. Those seeking access to Helen Hunt Falls from Gold Camp Road can park in the Powell Lot. The parking area is expected to fill quickly, and visitors should be prepared to turn around if there are no parking spots. Illegally parked cars will be ticketed.

The project is being paid for by a grant from the Colorado Department of transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

