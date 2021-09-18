CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

North Cheyenne Canon Road closure starts Sept. 27

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DRlU_0bzuNx7j00

Starting Monday, September 27, a part of North Cheyenne Canon Road will be closed from the main entrance of the park to Helen Hunt Falls. Initially, the closure was set to begin on September 20, but the date was pushed back.

Construction crews are replacing three aging bridges along the roadway.

The city expects the road to remain closed until May of 20220 while the work is being done.

The park will remain open to hikers and visitors can access Helen Hunt falls by taking Gold Camp Road.

The parking lot at Helen Hunt Falls will be closed. Those seeking access to Helen Hunt Falls from Gold Camp Road can park in the Powell Lot. The parking area is expected to fill quickly, and visitors should be prepared to turn around if there are no parking spots. Illegally parked cars will be ticketed.

The project is being paid for by a grant from the Colorado Department of transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
claytonmo.gov

Partial Road Closure

Westbound Forsyth Blvd. between Meramec Ave. and Brentwood Blvd. will be closed next Tuesday, October 5th from 3:00 am-3:00 pm. One lane of eastbound Forsyth Blvd. will remain open. This closure is associated with the Forsyth Pointe development. The general contractor McCarthy plans on utilizing a large concrete pump truck,...
TRAFFIC
The Free Press - TFP

Lane Closures On Southbound McMullen Booth Road Starting Monday

CLEARWATER, FL. – Starting Monday, Oct. 4, two lanes of southbound traffic along McMullen Booth Road just north of State Road 580 in Clearwater will close to traffic. The city of Clearwater’s contractor will begin the process of repairing the broken sewer pipe along the roadway, and the dual lane closure is anticipated to be in place for two to three weeks.
CLEARWATER, FL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Weekend closures coming for Curtis Road

BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road is Boise will be shut down for the next two weekends, according to the Ada County Highway District. ACHD planned the construction work for the weekends in order to minimze the impact on commuters. The closures will be in place between Fairview Avenue and Chinden Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Canon#North Cheyenne Canon Road#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
wnky.com

Road closure to affect downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Monday, city road crews will close Main Avenue between State Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day through Friday for construction work. Sidewalks and curbs are being replaced on both sides of the road to improve downtown walkability. These improvements...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
abc57.com

Berrien County road closure extended

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- A closure along Pipestone Road has been extended while crews work to patch pavement in the area. The road, which closed Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. and was expected to reopen at the end of the day, is now scheduled to reopen on Saturday morning, weather and crew permitting.
TRAFFIC
kadn.com

Walker Road Temporary Closure

Lafayette, LA – The 1500 block of Walker Road will be closed from Tuesday, October 5, through Thursday, October 7, while an Atmos Energy gas line is relocated. Detour routes will be available and local access will be maintained.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbc11news.com

Road closure for bridge replacement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A temporary road closure will be in place for 24 Road and G Road in order to install underground utilities and construct the new G Road bridge. This closure is necessary to allow the city’s contractor to install a new waterline as well as a new sewer line.
KTBS

Road closures for Natchitoches car show

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches is advising the public that starting Friday there will be road closures in Natchitoches for the 15th annual Natchitoches Car Show. Beginning Friday at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed: Front Street from Touline Street to Church Street. Front Street from...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
pittsfield-mi.gov

WCRC: Intermittent Lane Closures on Pennstone Cir between Warner Creek & End of Road Starts Oct 4th

On Monday, October 4, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will begin shoulder work on Pennstone Cir between Warner Creek and the end of the road. The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The project is expected to be completed by October 8th. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.
TRAFFIC
WBIR

Lane closures expected on Jame White Parkway during to road construction starting Oct. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in downtown Knoxville may want to find different routes for their evening commutes starting Oct. 3. Officials announced that starting Sunday evening, there will be lane closures on James White Parkway between State Route 158 and James C. Ford bridge. The closures will allow for workers to do paving work in the area, according to a release from officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHIZ

Palmer Road closure

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Officials said Palmer Road will be closed between Asbury Chapel Road and South Hopewell Road beginning on Monday, October 4, and will remain closed for approximately 21 days. Crews will be replacing a bridge 0.25...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
midfloridanewspapers.com

Road closures for Homecoming Parade

SEBRING — The Sebring High School has been approved to hold its annual “Homecoming Parade” on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be intermittent road blocks (closures) associated with this event that will limit or delay vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Due to these closures there...
TRAFFIC
greenville.com

Chick Springs Road Closure on Sept. 27-28

Chick Springs Road, from Nakomis Trail to Lotus Court, will be closed from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, September 27, and from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 28. The purpose of the closure is to allow crews to pour concrete medians to separate the approach and exit lanes of the roundabout and the crosswalk refuge. Detour signage will be in place to direct drivers around the closure.
GREENVILLE, SC
roseville.ca.us

Washington Boulevard road closure scheduled

Washington Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Diamond Oaks Road and Sawtell Road from 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1. Please use an alternate route and allow extra travel time. Delays are expected. Residents of Diamond K Estates will be able...
WASHINGTON STATE
Inquirer and Mirror

Surfside Road sewer-work road closures continue

(Sept. 27, 2021) Sewer-related road closures of Surfside Road between First Way and Vesper Lane will continue through mid-October. The road will be closed to through traffic Monday-Thursday evenings from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. for the installation of a sewer main beneath Surfside Road, with single-lane closures for trench-paving Fridays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
NANTUCKET, MA
Portland Tribune

Bennett Road closure begins

After working on Millard Road, the Oregon Department of Transportation is moving to Bennett Road. Access to Bennett Road at U.S. Highway 30 in Warren will close Monday, Sept. 27, as staging for construction work at the intersection begins. At least one southbound lane on Highway 30, signed locally as...
WARREN, OR
capcity.news

Manhole replacement project to shut down road in west Cheyenne starting today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Today the City of Cheyenne announced that crews will begin working on a project that will cause a road closure on West Lincolnway. According to the city, starting today, the Board of Public Utilities will be working on a manhole replacement project on Ames Ave . The work will cause a full closure between W. Lincolnway & 17th St. for an estimated 10 days.
CHEYENNE, WY
1011now.com

Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move investment project beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Access to residences in the area will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour route is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, with seeding in spring 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy