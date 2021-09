An additional 197 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Marion County over the past week, including two new deaths related to the virus. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 322 individuals have an active case locally. In south central Iowa, 176 patients are in hospital beds with COVID-19 — 39 of which are in intensive care. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 52.5% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and 57.7% have received at least one dose.

