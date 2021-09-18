Hocus Pocus 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Film
Production on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 appears to be getting underway very soon as set construction has been spotted on location. Photos of the sequel's set were spotted in Lincoln, Rhode Island and posted on Twitter earlier this week, showing off the start of building on what look like houses. Perhaps they'll be ready in time for an October filming start. The Valley Breeze, a local publication, has further details about the set, revealing that "Representatives from Fairy Dust Productions" had to pitch the Lincoln Town Council recently about the set they wanted to construct in the Chase Farm park.comicbook.com
