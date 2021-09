Keep your ears alert when you visit Universal Studios Japan for Halloween Horror Nights, and be sure to run away when you hear the sounds of chainsaws! The street zombies have returned to the park this year, including the infamous chainsaw zombies. Ready to terrify Guests both on the streets of New York and on stage, their brand of horror is shocking! But if you’re too afraid to venture out yourself, you can experience it without any real chainsaws (hopefully) via our YouTube channel below.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO