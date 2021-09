The Washington Mystics currently find themselves vying to secure the eighth and final playoff spot. Sitting at 12-19 with just one game against the Lynx remaining, the Mystics face an uphill battle with many wondering if they have enough left in the tank for a postseason run. The question with this team has never been talent as, on paper, they have one of the most skilled and experienced rosters in the WNBA. The question has been if the Mystics have the right pieces available at the right time.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO