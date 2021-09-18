CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arvin, CA

Arrest made in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Arvin girl

By JaNell Gore, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0Qox_0bzuKeUX00

Thursday Arvin Police Department, with the assistance from the United States Marshals Service Force arrested Jesus Everardo Haros Rodriguez, 18, for the homicide of a 10 year girl in Arvin on July 17 th . Rodriguez was arrested in Lamont.

The investigations related to this case are still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or the anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lamont, CA
City
Arvin, CA
Arvin, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy