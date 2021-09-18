Arrest made in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Arvin girl

Thursday Arvin Police Department, with the assistance from the United States Marshals Service Force arrested Jesus Everardo Haros Rodriguez, 18, for the homicide of a 10 year girl in Arvin on July 17 th . Rodriguez was arrested in Lamont.

The investigations related to this case are still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or the anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.

