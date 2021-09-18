Two of Gov. Newsom's Children Test Positive for COVID-19
Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus and his family is following “all COVID protocols,” his office announced Friday. “The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” said a statement from Erin Mellon, spokesperson in the governor’s office.www.nbcsandiego.com
