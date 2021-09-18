CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two of Gov. Newsom's Children Test Positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus and his family is following “all COVID protocols,” his office announced Friday. “The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” said a statement from Erin Mellon, spokesperson in the governor’s office.

CBS Sacramento

Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
U.S. POLITICS
news3lv.com

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brian Sandoval, the former Nevada governor and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno, says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sandoval said in a statement to the university that he learned Wednesday he was positive and would isolate for the next 10 days. The...
NEVADA STATE
California State
Fox News

Larry Elder, Calif. GOP candidate for governor, says his security detail was hit by a pellet gun

California candidate for governor Larry Elder had his campaign event halted Wednesday after protesters shot his security detail with a pellet gun. "Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles," the Republican candidate said in a statement on Twitter. "The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California."
LOS ANGELES, CA
On Common Ground News

President Biden announces vaccine mandate, Georgia Gov. Kemp vows legal action

Children’s Health Defense plans national Walk Out Week. ATLANTA, GA—Gov. Brian Kemp is vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all employers with more than 100 workers. President Biden announced the plan during an address from the White House on Thursday (Sept. 9) in an effort to contain the rising delta variant that health officials are reporting is killing thousands each week.
GEORGIA STATE
Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Gavin Newsom
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brookings Institution

Pandemic Politics: Why Gavin Newsom beat the recall and Ron DeSantis is in trouble

In November 2018, Gavin Newsom won the race for the California governor with 62% of the vote, the highest share ever for a Democratic candidate. But by the summer of 2021, after a series of missteps, Newsom was in danger of losing a recall election that would have removed him from office. Polls showed a dead heat between supporters and opponents of the recall, a stunning development in one of the bluest states in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mainepublic.org

Top Two Democratic Leaders In Maine Senate Test Positive For COVID-19

The top two Democratic leaders in the Maine Senate have tested positive for COVID-19. In the span of about 18 hours, Senate President Troy Jackson, of Allagash, and majority leader Eloise Vitelli, of Arrowsic, announced that they had tested positive for the disease. Both Jackson and Vitelli say there are...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials Ready To Roll Out COVID Booster Shots

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Health officials rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday, preparing for the avalanche of Californians 65 and older seeking a booster shot while also remaining laser-focused on getting the non-vaccinated in the state to get a shot. Currently, California has administered 50 million doses of the vaccine and has the lowest transmission rate of the virus of any state in the nation. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus. However, more regulatory hurdles lie ahead before the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

