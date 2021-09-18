Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Leaf Near Mclain. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river.