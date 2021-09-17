Kabul Drone Strike Killed 10 Civilians 7 Who Were Children, No Terrorists
On August 29 the military under Joe Biden’s authorization killed 10 civilians, 7 of which were children. The strike was due to a high threat of another suicide bombing, such as the one that killed 13 American service men and women days prior. Biden originally said they prevented “multiple suicide bombers” from harming any Americans and Afghanis, claiming the secondary explosions confirmed numerous explosive devices. Turns out that was completely false, and the exact opposite. “Our investigation now concludes the strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, chief of U.S. Central Command, said Friday.ocscanner.news
