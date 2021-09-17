CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneaky Good 98: Speed Bumps

By And The Valley Shook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoseur returns to join Max in commiserating after a lackluster outing against McNeese. Will upping the tempo solve LSU’s problems or just make them happen faster?. Intro/outro song is “Je Suis Fier de Toi” by The Mudbugs Cajun & Zydeco Band from their 2010 album “Mudbugs”. Used with permission and gratitude!

