Sneaky Good 98: Speed Bumps

Throughout the 2021 season, there have been few Astros prospects as consistently locked in at the plate as outfielder Marty Costes. He opened his campaign at Double-A Corpus Christi, and was a dynamic top of the order threat for the club over the duration of his stay. hitting .332/.436/.409 while patrolling the outfield. That would earn him a promotion to Triple-A Sugar Land, where his performance has improved further to a .299/.417/.517. His strike zone discipline is perhaps his best trait, and it has stood out at both stops, but you’ll notice that his power has ticked up significantly since the promotion— this is a very positive development for any player, but particularly one with Costes’ background, so let’s dig into it a bit.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO