Wyden, Merkley announce application process for U.S. Attorney for Oregon

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced they are opening an application process for candidates interested in filling the job of U.S. Attorney for Oregon. Applicants wanting to be considered by a selection committee assembled by the two Oregon senators should send a completed application, cover letter and resume to elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov. The deadline for applications is Thursday, Sept. 30.

