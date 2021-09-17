Georgia looking to avoid upset, as they begin SEC play against Gamecocks

For the past two weeks, South Carolina has had to rely on former graduate assistant Zeb Noland to lead at quarterback, as Luke Doty was recovering from a foot injury. Going into the SEC opener against Georgia, it might end up being the Zeb show again. As the Gamecocks prepare for either JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett, they find themselves wondering whether the former GA can keep them in the fight on Saturday. I find it very interesting to see these two teams enter this game, both with question marks from behind center.