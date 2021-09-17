CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chris Mortensen believes that Deshaun Watson will play this season

fox40jackson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the most bizarre sports stories in recent memory, Deshaun Watson remains eligible to play in the NFL but has been inactive ever since 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct. Interestingly, ESPN insider Chris Mortensen still believes that Watson will play in the NFL this season. Here...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mortensen
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Declined Huge Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans reportedly want a combination of six players and/or draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report claims Houston already had that type of offer on the table–and turned it down. On the FOX pregame show earlier today, insider Jay Glazer said the Texans were offered...
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins reason for passing on Deshaun Watson trade revealed

The Dolphins had strong trade interest in Deshaun Watson recently, but the Texans’ unwillingness to lower their demands killed the deal. Trading for Deshaun Watson is a complicated proposition for any NFL team interested in his services. His off-the-field issues could sideline him for a significant period of time. That wasn’t the reason why the Dolphins passed on adding the All-Pro quarterback though.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Espn#Texans#Yahoo Sports#Super Bowl#Football Team#Giants#Eagles
Yardbarker

Report: Texans want six-piece package of players, picks for Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have a hefty asking price for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans asked teams for a six-piece package of players and draft picks to trade their franchise quarterback during the offseason. A package could reportedly include one player and five picks or...
NFL
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Texans Rejected This Big Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans might have missed their opportunity to cash in to the highest degree on the franchise’s most valuable asset. Deshaun Watson probably isn’t going to play at all in the 2021 NFL season, but his name nevertheless will remain in the news. In addition to his ongoing legal battles, the star quarterback doesn’t appear to have moved off of his trade request.
NFL
New York Post

Texans’ David Culley doesn’t deserve disgusting Deshaun Watson mess

No head coach in the NFL is stirring and sipping his drink with a shorter straw than the one David Culley drew from the Texans. You cannot help but feel for Culley, a well-respected NFL lifer who finally got his first head-coaching chance this year at age 65, after working as an assistant coach for 26 years with six different teams.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Source reveals Houston Texans return package demands for Deshaun Watson

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans. Watson still wants to be traded but the Texans have yet to get a sweet enough offer to part ways with who was one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2o20.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Houston Texans: Tyrod Taylor ending Deshaun Watson’s starting streak

The Houston Texans will have a new season-opening quarterback for the first time since 2016, and his name is Tyrod Taylor. When Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor takes the field on Sunday as the franchise’s starting quarterback he’ll be ending the four-year streak of Deshaun Watson being the starting QB to start the season.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team “Balked” At Deshaun Watson Asking Price

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans’ asking price in a potential Deshaun Watson trade is very, very high. The longtime ESPN NFL insider reports that the Texans are asking for a heavy combination of players and draft picks. Watson, a superstar quarterback, is not expected to...
NFL
247Sports

Deshaun Watson going through normal routine at Houston Texans practices

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson does not expect to play anytime soon but participates in practices business as usual, his teammates say. NFL.com's James Palmer notes Watson is part of Houston's 53-man roster as the Texans' third-team quarterback and is working within the quarterback room as he normally would while the fifth-year pro waits on the current lawsuits against him to play out in court.
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans: Miami has no choice but to trade for Deshaun Watson

The time is perfect for the Houston Texans to trade Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. What a wild Week 2 of NFL action it was involving the Houston Texans, and even the Miami Dolphins, as both teams saw their starting quarterbacks fall to injury, eventually leading to losses. Both teams have one thing in common though, and that’s quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy