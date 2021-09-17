First Annual Dedham Show & Shine Begins Saturday Afternoon

The first annual Dedham Show and Shine car show is being held tomorrow (Saturday). Lovers of cars, trucks or any other engine-driven vehicle are encouraged to bring their rides to downtown Dedham for the show that begins at 2 p.m. Registration is totally free with prizes for the top entries in each class with attendees then voting for their favorites with the People’s Choice Award. The show wraps up at 6 p.m. following the announcement of the show’s winners. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.