U.S. Representative, Randy Feenstra, Says Fourth District Remains Primarily Rural Under Proposed Redistricting
U.S. Representative for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, Randy Feenstra, says he is happy with the proposed redistricting map released Thursday by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. Each district contains an approximately equal distribution of the state’s population, but District Four would grow from 39 counties to 44 counties, including Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Audubon and Guthrie. Feensta says he was elected in a rural district and that appears unchanged in this redistricting.www.1380kcim.com
