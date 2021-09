Was it love at first sight? Maybe, or maybe it was fate . . . but as soon as I saw this Floral Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Midi Swing Dress For Women ($45) from Old Navy, I knew I had to have it. Its puff sleeves rest well on my small frame, and its burgundy ditsy floral pattern blends perfectly with fall foliage and a warm pumpkin spice latte. If you decide to accessorize beyond a PSL, this dress looks great with gold hoops, layered necklaces, denim (or leather) jackets, boots, sneaks, and even flip flops if you catch a blip of summer! It's so versatile that it can be dressed up or down depending on where you're going. Lunch? Check. Date night? Check. Brunch with the girls? Check! Plus it's comfortable, so if you overeat at lunch, you won't feel constricted (guilty).

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO