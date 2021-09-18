Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula At Merrill. * From Monday morning to Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill.