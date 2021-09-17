Grimes says her toddler with Elon Musk doesn't call her mom: 'I don't identify with that word'

To Grimes' son X Æ A-XII Musk, she's just Claire.

The 33-year-old musical artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said the 16-month-old son she shares with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk refers to her by name only.

"Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word," she said in a Vogue video documenting her getting ready for Monday's Met Gala.

"He says Claire, but he doesn’t say Mama," Boucher said, referring to her son, who she affectionately called "X."

She continued: "Maybe he like, can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.' Which, I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect… I just can’t identify with it, weirdly."

Boucher and Musk welcomed their first child together in May 2020, a son named "X Æ A-12 Musk," which quickly became a trending topic across social media.

The backstory on the baby's unusual name? Grimes later tweeted a full breakdown:

"•X, the unknown variable •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)"

The couple tweaked their baby's famed name shortly after California officials noted it didn't comply with state health codes. Grimes revealed to her followers that the couple had slightly changed their son's name from "X Æ A-12" to "X Æ A-XII."

In the Vogue video, she said her journey to motherhood "was a kind of rebirth for me, like artistically."

She's not the only one who enjoys art. In October, she said Baby X enjoys "radical art."

"I’ve watched 'Apocalypse Now' and stuff with my baby," she said. "He's into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

This is Grimes' first child. Musk has five sons – a set of twins and a set of triplets – from his previous marriage.

