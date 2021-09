NBC’s new fall series Ordinary Joe, starring James Wolk as the titular character, will premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The one-hour drama follows Joe’s life as played out in three separate stories. In one story Joe’s decision of what to pursue after college leads him to follow in his family’s footsteps into law enforcement. Another story finds Joe becoming a nurse, while the third story shows Joe’s chosen to embrace his love of music.

