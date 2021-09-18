Angelina Jolie Rocks Black Turtleneck & Matching Skirt At LAX After Meeting With U.S. Gymnasts

Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

The ‘Girl, Interrupted’ star sported the sleek, black outfit, after getting a chance to meet McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

Angelina Jolie made her return to Los Angeles in style on Thursday September 16. The 46-year-old Maleficent actress arrived at LAX from a trip to the East Coast, which included stops in New York and Washington D.C. Angelina’s all-black outfit consisted of a turtleneck, a long skirt with a simple design near the bottom, and heels. She accessorized with a black face mask and a silver watch. She also carried a beige bag with her through the airport.

Angelina had been in Washington, discussing the Violence Against Women Act.

While Angelina looked fabulous as she returned from her East Coast trip, she was traveling on very serious business. The Changeling star had been in Washington to meet with various officials to discuss the Violence Against Women Act, a bill that offers support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Angelina had even paid a visit to the White House press room to explain the bill’s significance. During the White House visit, Angelina wore a similar outfit to the one she had on at the airport, with a black top and a long white skirt.

Angelina, 46, rocked a black outfit, arriving at LAX on Thursday.

Besides speaking about legislation, Angelina also revealed that she’d met with a bunch of United States gymnasts, who testified at the Senate hearing on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Angelina posted a photo alongside McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols to her Instagram on Thursday. The women the actress posed with, as well as Simone Biles all testified on Wednesday to criticize the way that the FBI and Justice Department mishandled the investigations against Larry Nassar.

In the caption for her Instagram photo, Angelina revealed how the girls’ testimonies were related to the Violence Against Women Act, which she was in town to discuss. “I was honored to meet with some of the brave US gymnasts who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday. I’m in awe of their courage and commitment to preventing future failures to investigate abuse,” she wrote. Angelina has used her platform and Instagram often to help bring awareness to political issues.