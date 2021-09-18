CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Angelina Jolie Rocks Black Turtleneck & Matching Skirt At LAX After Meeting With U.S. Gymnasts

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgjVe_0bzuFg4w00
Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

The ‘Girl, Interrupted’ star sported the sleek, black outfit, after getting a chance to meet McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

Angelina Jolie made her return to Los Angeles in style on Thursday September 16. The 46-year-old Maleficent actress arrived at LAX from a trip to the East Coast, which included stops in New York and Washington D.C. Angelina’s all-black outfit consisted of a turtleneck, a long skirt with a simple design near the bottom, and heels. She accessorized with a black face mask and a silver watch. She also carried a beige bag with her through the airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SsID_0bzuFg4w00
Angelina had been in Washington, discussing the Violence Against Women Act. ( Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock)

While Angelina looked fabulous as she returned from her East Coast trip, she was traveling on very serious business. The Changeling star had been in Washington to meet with various officials to discuss the Violence Against Women Act, a bill that offers support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Angelina had even paid a visit to the White House press room to explain the bill’s significance. During the White House visit, Angelina wore a similar outfit to the one she had on at the airport, with a black top and a long white skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gauam_0bzuFg4w00
Angelina, 46, rocked a black outfit, arriving at LAX on Thursday. ( Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Besides speaking about legislation, Angelina also revealed that she’d met with a bunch of United States gymnasts, who testified at the Senate hearing on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Angelina posted a photo alongside McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols to her Instagram on Thursday. The women the actress posed with, as well as Simone Biles all testified on Wednesday to criticize the way that the FBI and Justice Department mishandled the investigations against Larry Nassar.

In the caption for her Instagram photo, Angelina revealed how the girls’ testimonies were related to the Violence Against Women Act, which she was in town to discuss. “I was honored to meet with some of the brave US gymnasts who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday. I’m in awe of their courage and commitment to preventing future failures to investigate abuse,” she wrote. Angelina has used her platform and Instagram often to help bring awareness to political issues.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
In Style

Angelina Jolie Went Grocery Shopping in High Heels

A trip to the grocery store doesn't require a sophisticated dress-code for most people, but for Angelina Jolie, there's a different set of rules. While shopping at Erewhon in West Hollywood over the weekend, the actress was spotted stocking up on essentials alongside her 16-year-old daughter Zahara in style. Dressed...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie Confirmed This Is The Effortlessly Elegant Necklace All Powerful Women Need

Angelina Jolie's capsule wardrobe, with the actor's proclivity for minimalism and love of elevated basics, is the pinnacle of refined fashion. A khaki trench coat, an oh-so darling pair of ballet flats — you name any piece that invokes a sense of effortless formality, and it exists in Jolie's closet. This understated yet elegant approach to her style extends to her jewelry box, too. Look to the pearl necklace Jolie recently wore when visiting Washington D.C for further proof of how the actor makes a relatively simple piece feel transcendent and undeniably glamorous. The milky strands also have a deep historical significance and connection to the nation's capital (more on this ahead), making Jolie's style choice even more meaningful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Meets McKayla Maroney & Aly Raisman After Emotional Testimony: I’m ‘Honored’

Angelina Jolie has shown her support for gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman after they testified in a Senate hearing relating to the Larry Nassar investigation. Angelina Jolie, 46, was “honored” to meet US gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols after they spoke about the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation in a Senate hearing. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress took to Instagram on September 16 to share a snap of herself posing with some of the current and former Team USA stars, including Kaylee Lorincz, and Jessica Howard.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Met with Gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman on Capitol Hill

Angelina Jolie has paid tribute to the gymnasts who stood before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. This week, Jolie visited Capitol Hill to meet with athletes McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman. Alongside Simone Biles, the two testified at Wednesday's Senate hearing regarding the poor FBI handling of an assault investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
People

Aly Raisman Says Meeting Angelina Jolie Was 'Light Moment' on Difficult Day of Senate Testimony

Aly Raisman says it was "incredible" having Angelia Jolie in attendance at the U.S. Senate hearing regarding the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. In an interview with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), the Olympic gold medalist, 27, confesses to being a tad starstruck when she first learned that the Academy Award winner, 46, wanted to meet her and the other Team USA gymnasts that testified on Sept. 17.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie Wore This Unexpected Shoe While Running Errands

Everyone has a default outfit they wear when checking off their Sunday list of to-dos, and celebrities are no exception. Some, like Jennifer Aniston, opt for comfort and choose leggings and oversized hoodies when tackling their weekend chores. While others, who fall on the opposite end of the sartorial spectrum, use a day of running errands as another opportunity to show off their on-trend styling skills. For instance, Rihanna’s supermarket look emphasized luxe jewelry and designer pieces. There’s also Angelina Jolie, who wore heels while grocery shopping over the weekend for a dressy take on laid-back errand wear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

Angelina Jolie visits the White House

Angelina Jolie stopped by the White House on Wednesday, speaking briefly to reporters in the White House briefing room, and she also visited the Capitol on Tuesday. The actress and filmmaker is in Washington working on children's health issues and trying to encourage the reauthorization of the Clinton-era Violence Against Women Act. Jolie told reporters she isn't meeting with the president, but she did say she'll be meeting with Justice Department officials and GOP Senator Joni Ernst later Wednesday. Jolie said she was encouraged by meetings on Capitol Hill Tuesday about reauthorization the Violence Against Women Act.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckayla Maroney
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Larry Nassar
Hello Magazine

Angelina Jolie reveals incredible news about her future

Angelina Jolie is as famous for her philanthropism as she is for her movie career and she's about to embark on another charitable endeavour. The Eternals actress has revealed she's moving back to Cambodia to continue raising awareness for bee conservation and women's education. Angelina is an ambassador of French...
EDUCATION
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Lax#Skirt#Domestic Violence#The White House#Senate#Fbi#Justice Department#Us
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy