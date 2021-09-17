Nene Leakes Describes “New Normal” After Losing Husband Gregg Leakes To Cancer
It’s been a rough period for reality TV star Nene Leakes ever since her husband, the beloved Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with colon cancer earlier this month. After taking some time out of the public eye to be with family and emotionally heal in private, the fan-favorite of Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of Atlanta franchise decided to give the world an update on how things have changed since losing the love of her life.praisecleveland.com
