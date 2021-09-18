Chris Sale’s Slider As Filthy As Ever After Ace Returns To Red Sox
Watch out, Major League Baseball batters. Chris Sale is back on the mound. The Boston Red Sox ace threw the nastiest of sliders Friday at Fenway Park during the team's series opener with the Baltimore Orioles. Sale and Orioles second baseman Ramón Urías had battled to a 2-2 count in the second inning when the former finished off the latter with his money pitch.
