CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Sale’s Slider As Filthy As Ever After Ace Returns To Red Sox

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Watch out, Major League Baseball batters. Chris Sale is back on the mound. The Boston Red Sox ace threw the nastiest of sliders Friday at Fenway Park during the team’s series opener with the Baltimore Orioles. Sale and Orioles second baseman Ramón Urías had battled to a 2-2 count in the second inning when the former finished off the latter with his money pitch.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Austin Hayes
Person
Chris Sale
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi

This is not breaking any news to anyone who’s been paying even a little bit of attention, but the Red Sox have some problems on defense. And as Sean McAdam writes, it could prove to be a fatal flaw. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) On Monday, it was an error...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
CBS Boston

Boston Yellow Sox? Red Sox Want To Keep Wearing ‘City Connect’ Uniforms As Long As Win Streak Continues

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are on a roll, though they haven’t exactly looked like the “Red” Sox for most of the team’s six-game win streak. And that will continue until this streak comes to an end. Four of Boston’s six straight victories have come at home, and in each of those wins, the team has been wearing their yellow “City Connect” uniforms. The team hadn’t worn the special Boston Marathon-themed unis since Patriots’ Day weekend in April, but brought them back to start their final homestand of the 2021 regular season. When the win streak kept going though, the team...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Sliders#Major League Baseball#The Boston Red Sox
Yardbarker

Bobby Dalbec sits, Kyle Schwarber starts at first base as Chris Sale, Red Sox look to complete sweep of Mets

Bobby Dalbec is not in the Red Sox’ starting lineup for their series finale against the Mets at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Despite slashing a scorching .368/.500/.842 with two home runs and five RBI over his last six games, Dalbec will sit in favor of Kyle Schwarber, who will get the start at first base as the Sox go up against Mets starter Taijuan Walker.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Report: Red Sox Have Been Given OK To Wear Yellow Uniforms In Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox unveiled their yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms earlier this season, the fanbase was pretty split over the special edition garbs. But now that the team has won five straight while going yellow — and seven straight overall — fans are a little more receptive to the unis. The Red Sox were only going to wear the Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for last weekend’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, the start of the team’s final homestand of the season. But when they swept the O’s, the Sox decided to keep wearing them when the New...
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals Four-Man Red Sox Rotation Beginning Friday With Chris Sale

The recent off days ended up benefitting the Red Sox in terms of how much time Chris Sale would miss after testing positive for COVID-19. Alex Cora confirmed the left-hander indeed will start for Boston on Friday when it opens its final homestand of the season at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox ace Chris Sale reveals he has not received COVID-19 vaccine

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who returned to the mound Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time this year, revealed he has not been vaccinated. "The weirdest part for me in all of this was getting a phone call having someone tell me that I'm sick," Sale said, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith. "That was kind of awkward. I came in here. I threw my bullpen. I did my workout, everything. And I get a phone call and they're like, 'Hey, you tested positive for COVID.' I don't know how. I didn't feel bad. I've never had a cough or the runs or any of the other symptoms that come with it. So it was kind of just a head-scratcher."
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Roster Moves: Boston DFA’s Two; Sends Down Pair Of Prospects

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The Boston Red Sox front office was busy on their penultimate off day of the season. Jarren Duran and Jonathan Araúz were activated from the COVID-19 injured list, then sent down to Triple-A Worcester. In order to make room for them on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Yacksel Ríos and Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.
MLB
NESN

Oh My Kyle Schwarber’s Second Homer Of Game Was An Absolute Blast

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Have a night, Kyle Schwarber. The Boston Red Sox slugger, who earned the start at first base Wednesday against the New York Mets, hit two home runs and racked up four RBIs in merely two innings. Schwarber hit his...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher takes mound for Red Sox in battle of All-Star aces

Aces are wild Friday at Fenway Park. The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound, with New York trailing Boston by two games in the American League Wild-Card race. The Red Sox will counter with former Yankees pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Both Cole and Eovaldi represented the American League this...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sale returns, Red Sox send Orioles to loss No. 100, 7-1

BOSTON (AP) — Quarantine wasn’t quite a complete shutdown for Chris Sale. After testing positive for COVID-19 -- for the second time -- the Red Sox left-hander borrowed a portable pitcher’s mound from Babson College and had some weights brought out to his house. His back yard was big enough for him to play long toss at 90 feet, and for a six-inning simulated game on his regular day to pitch.
MLB
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy