Football photos: Oceanside 31, Farmingdale 21
Oceanside 31, Farmingdale 21: Charlie McKee ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 106 yards on 11-for-17 passing as Oceanside defeated Farmingdale, 31-21, in a Nassau Conference I football on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. McKee ran for touchdowns of 1, 3, 13, and 24 yards. His 13-yarder in the third quarter gave Oceanside a 21-6 lead. Frank Morizio kicked a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Sailers a 31- 14 lead. Oceanside is 2-0 and Farmingdale is 1-1.www.newsday.com
Comments / 0