This album may well prove that Three (squared) rather than 42 is the answer to life, the universe and everything! (23/5/21) Now that I've listened to the whole of this fantastic album, I think that it is also a demonstration of Ashby's Law of Requisite Variety. The law states that in order to deal properly with the diversity of problems the world presents, you need to have a repertoire of responses which matches the variety of the problems you face. 31/05/21 Roland Pyle.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO