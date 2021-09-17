CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks fall on Wall Street, giving up the week's gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Courier News
 8 days ago

Wall Street capped an up-and-down week of trading Friday with a broad sell-off that wiped out the major indexes' gains for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% and posted its second straight weekly loss. Roughly 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index fell. Technology and communication companies accounted for much of the pullback. Industrial and financial stocks also were big drags on the index. Only the index's health care sector managed a gain.

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

Let me be clear: No one knows with any level of certainly when the next recession is going to happen. No one. But that doesn't stop strategists at big banks or talking heads on financial news outlets from trying to make predictions. And particularly as of late, concerns including higher inflation, the Fed's policies, and the ongoing pandemic are all complicating things more for investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Poised to Win in a Post-Pandemic Recovery

The Nasdaq was largely flat on Friday. Costco shares rose after solid earnings from the warehouse retailer. An upgrade for restaurant stocks lifted shares of Chuy's Holdings. The stock market was largely flat on Friday, taking a rest after a turbulent week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down slightly shortly after noon EDT, but it had bounced back considerably from larger losses earlier in the session.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Cue Health stock opens nearly 5% above IPO price, then keeps rising

Cue Health Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the stock opened 4.8% above its initial public offering price, and kept rising. The California-based COVID-19 test maker's IPO priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range, as the company raised $200.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $16.76 at 11:37 a.m. Eastern for 1.4 million shares. The stock rallied since then, and was recently up 27.8% at $20.45 in afternoon trading, which values the company at about $2.94 billion. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 was little changed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy