IL biometrics class actions over worker fingerprint scans can have 5-year statute of limitations, appeals court rules

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. As anticipated, the Biden administration’s approach to labor policy has marked a decided shift from that of the previous administration — including changes affecting workplace speech. In this webinar, we will review current National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) law addressing limitations/restrictions on employer speech, including limitations on an employers’ right to interrogate an employee, disparage unions and union membership, speak during elections, and restrict employees from using employer-provided communication modalities (like email) to discuss union organizing. We will assess the administration’s activity in each of the above-mentioned areas, with a particular emphasis on NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo’s recent memorandum which made it a priority to reverse NLRB precedent that allowed employers to restrict employee email use concerning union organizing.

