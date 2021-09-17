CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL biometrics class actions over worker fingerprint scans can have 5-year statute of limitations, appeals court rules

By Jonathan Bilyk
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom left: Attorneys Ryan Stephan and Catherine T. Mitchell | Stephan Zouras LLP. A state appeals panel says class action lawsuits filed under the state’s biometrics privacy law can cover claims from five years before the lawsuit was filed, not just one, advancing swarms of class action lawsuits, primarily targeting hundreds of Illinois employers accused of improperly scanning their workers’ fingerprints.

Cook County Record

Does IL workers' comp trump biometric privacy law? IL Supreme Court considers, with 'financial fate of IL employers at stake'

From left: Attorneys Aaron Lawson and Richard McArdle | Edelson P.C.; Seyfarth. Saying the “financial fate” of Illinois employers could ride on the decision, the operators of a Chicago nursing home have asked the justices of the Illinois Supreme Court to rein in the state’s sweeping biometrics privacy law, which has created a stampede of class actions targeting Illinois businesses, by declaring workers’ claims against their employers under the biometrics law actually should be classified as workers’ compensation claims.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County Record

Appeals panel: Unionized workers can't press individual biometric legal claims vs employers over punch clock fingerprint scans

From left: Attorneys Alejandro Caffarelli and Melissa Siebert | Caffarelli & Associates; Shook Hardy & Bacon. A federal appeals panel has denied an attempt by plaintiffs’ lawyers to use arbitration to allow unionized workers to sidestep prior court rulings and press legal claims directly against their employers over worker fingerprint scans, when judges have ruled such claims aren’t allowed under collective bargaining laws.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Rosebud can't sue insurer for losses suffered amid Pritzker-ordered COVID closures

By Belinda Hankins Miller from U.S.A. (Rosebud on Rush) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons Share to Facebook. The owners of the Chicago area chain of Rosebud Italian restaurants can’t sue their insurance company for refusing to cover the losses they suffered after they shutdown in compliance with COVID-19 orders issued by Gov. JB Pritzker, a federal judge has ruled.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Midway worker reported alleged lies about runway conditions, OK to continue retaliation suit vs city, ex-bosses

CHICAGO — A former Midway International Airport safety supervisor will be allowed to continue his lawsuit against Chicago and his former supervisors whom he accuses of retaliation for a whistleblowing report on falsified runway conditions intended to benefit Southwest Airlines. U.S. District Judge John Lee issued an opinion Sept. 16,...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Ex-Morton College Inspector General says was wrongly fired after complaining of misconduct by college leaders

A former administrator at Morton College in Cicero has filed suit against the college and its president, among others, claiming he was improperly fired after he complained about the allegedly improper way the college hired its athletic director and other alleged misconduct he claims was committed by the leadership at the suburban community college.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

'Pro-Constitution, not anti-vaccine:' Geneva, St. Charles educators sue to block Pritzker vaccine mandate

A group of teachers and other school personnel in some of Chicago’s west suburbs have filed suit against the school districts that employ them, as they seek a court order preventing their school districts from enforcing an order from Gov. JB Pritzker, requiring them to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly COVID tests, or risk losing their jobs.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Oldenburg to be Part of Educational Series for Dentists

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Sept. 16. On September 17, Anne Oldenburg presented a day-long in-person workshop on Legalities in the Dental Practice. This continuing education course is the first in a series of workshops being sponsored by Dental CE Solutions and Hehr Oral Surgery in Charleston, South Carolina.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County Record

Northwestern students can't sue after school closed campus over COVID, but charged full price tuition, judge says

CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed a class action from Northwestern University students who sought a tuition refund because they were only able to attend online classes after the school closed down in-person classes in the spring of 2020 in response to COVID-19. Four current and former students alleged the decision to move to exclusively online classes constituted either a breach of contract or unjust enrichment. In an opinion issued Sept. 15, Judge Harry Leinenweber granted NU’s motion to dismiss the complaint.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Pritzker must show corrupt hiring has stopped, can't easily restart, to end feds' oversight of IL govt jobs, reformers say

Saying Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker can’t demonstrate his administration has actually ended the illegal politically-motivated patronage hiring that has plagued Illinois’ state government for decades, a pair of Chicago lawyers have asked a federal appeals panel to reject Pritzker’s efforts to lift federal court-ordered oversight of Illinois’ hiring practices. On...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County Record

White Castle: IL biometrics law not designed to 'bankrupt employers,' should be limited; Judges could punt to IL Supreme Court

U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Frank Easterbrook | Youtube screenshot. Saying to find otherwise would produce a legal regime that could “bankrupt Illinois employers,” attorneys for fast food chain White Castle asked a federal appeals panel to determine Illinois’ biometric privacy law should be read in a way that limits damages to just one injury claim per employee, not hundreds or even thousands of claims each.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County Record

Workplace Speech and the NLRA: What Employers Need To Know To Stay on the Right Side of the Law

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. As anticipated, the Biden administration’s approach to labor policy has marked a decided shift from that of the previous administration — including changes affecting workplace speech. In this webinar, we will review current National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) law addressing limitations/restrictions on employer speech, including limitations on an employers’ right to interrogate an employee, disparage unions and union membership, speak during elections, and restrict employees from using employer-provided communication modalities (like email) to discuss union organizing. We will assess the administration’s activity in each of the above-mentioned areas, with a particular emphasis on NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo’s recent memorandum which made it a priority to reverse NLRB precedent that allowed employers to restrict employee email use concerning union organizing.
LABOR ISSUES
Cook County Record

$181M chicken price fixing settlements could net lawyers $60M+, uncertain payout for consumers

From left: Attorneys Shana Scarlett and Brent W. Johnson | Hagens Berman; Cohen Milstein. Attorneys who led a class action lawsuit accusing some of the largest producers of chicken in the U.S. of conspiring to overcharge American consumers for their poultry stand to take in more than $60 million in attorney fees, or about one-third of a combined $181 million settlement to end the legal action.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cook County Record

Arbitration clause doesn't let furniture maker Triad escape shareholder lawsuit over retirement plan, appeals panel rules

CHICAGO — A federal appeals panel has determined a furniture company can’t invoke an arbitration provision to evade a shareholder class action seeking broad relief under a federal retirement account law, because the plaintiffs are seeking to replace the trustee overseeing the company's employee retirement plan, not just pursue payment on behalf of shareholders.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Hakimi Joins HeplerBroom as Associate

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Sept. 7. Nathan B. Hakimi has joined HeplerBroom as an associate attorney in the firm’s Chicago office. Hakimi focuses his practice on the defense of medical and dental malpractice, nursing home, personal injury, and professional liability matters. He obtained his J.D. from IIT Chicago-Kent...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Judge: Moody Bible used religion as 'pretext' to hide alleged discrimination vs fired female teacher; Moody appeals

Moody Bible Institute, Chicago | By Son of thunder at English Wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Hippopotamus using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4319561. After a federal judge declared Chicago's Moody Bible Institute had merely used disagreements over religious teachings to cloak an allegedly discriminatory decision to fire a...
CHICAGO, IL
