IL biometrics class actions over worker fingerprint scans can have 5-year statute of limitations, appeals court rules
From left: Attorneys Ryan Stephan and Catherine T. Mitchell | Stephan Zouras LLP. A state appeals panel says class action lawsuits filed under the state’s biometrics privacy law can cover claims from five years before the lawsuit was filed, not just one, advancing swarms of class action lawsuits, primarily targeting hundreds of Illinois employers accused of improperly scanning their workers’ fingerprints.cookcountyrecord.com
