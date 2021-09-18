CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2022 Top 15 Recruit Vince Iwuchukwu Commits to USC

By Dylan Hargis
defpen
defpen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Head Coach Andy Enfield and the USC Trojans have picked up the commitment of 2022 top 15 recruit and top-five center Vince Iwuchukwu. USC has a recent history of getting talented five-star big men to the NBA and Iwuchukwu will likely join that list soon. He could be a “one and done” prospect and enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft after a year with the Trojans. The five-star big man committed to the Trojans over the Kansas Jayhawks, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, and Baylor Bears.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
chatsports.com

Recruiting Roundup: Husky Commits & Targets Shine On The Field

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After another brutal loss for the Husky football program there are some questions that need to be answered. On the recruiting front there hasn’t been much news on the recruiting front as far as new offers this last week. However, on a positive note some Husky commits and Targets have been shining on the field:
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

ESPN gives update on top Kentucky recruits

It doesn’t sound like John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats recruiting hot streak is set to end any time soon. After landing top 2022 prospect Shaedon Sharpe and having already gotten a commitment from Skyy Clark, the Wildcats appear to be in good position with several other 5-star recruits. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
swimswam.com

The Class of 2023 Swimming Recruits Have Begun Their Commitments

We don’t yet know who, and we don’t yet know when the public announcement will come, but the University of Kentucky says that they have received a verbal commitment from a high school student in the class of 2023. Specifically, they say that it is a female recruit. This is...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nba Draft#The Kansas Jayhawks#Baylor Bears#Montverde Academy Center#Ig Live#Usc Hoops#Cbbonfox
defpen

2022 Top Ten Recruit Chris Livingston Commits to Kentucky

Head Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have landed 2022 top ten recruit and top three small forward Chris Livingston. The Wildcats continue to add “one and done” talent to reload each year. Last year was not an ideal season for the program, but that has not discouraged the five-star talent from committing. Calipari has continued to prove he is one of the best options when it comes to making it to the NBA.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Fact or Fiction: USC commit Domani Jackson on flip watch

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Ryan Young from TrojanSports.com and Eric Lammers of ScarletAndGrayReport.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement. 1. After this Michigan visit and firing of coach Clay Helton, five-star USC commit Domani Jackson should...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Michigan looks to pick off elite USC commitment

In the video embedded above, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong discusses Michigan's recruiting efforts coming out of their big weekend against Washington. This includes discussion on five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, who is currently committed to USC. The Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton earlier this week. Michigan entered the...
MICHIGAN STATE
sicem365.com

Recruiting Notes: Three-star commits plan future visits to Baylor

The Woodlands (TX) College Park High School 2022 tight end Cody Mladenka‍ went to the Baylor vs. Texas Southern game over the weekend. “Yeah it was awesome, it was way more than I expected,” he said. “I went with my girlfriend and she was even more impressed than I was and she thought it was cool, better than any football game she had been to before.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Recruit Roundup: Six Cat commits remain unbeaten

Four Northwestern commits got their first win of the 2021 season, but two went out of state and suffered their first loss. Meanwhile, six future Cats remained undefeated. Here’s this week’s roundup. Fleurima suffers first loss out-of-state. After a 2-0 start with wins over Hinsdale Central and Lincoln-Way East at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
whopam.com

Wildcats get commitment from third five-star recruit for 2022

Kentucky landed another five star recruit Wednesday. Forward Chris Livingston from Oak Hill Academy chose UK over offers from Georgetown, Memphis and Tennessee State. Livingston is the third five-star prospect to commit to Kentucky, joining shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and guard Skyy Clark. The Wildcats now have the top-rated 2022 class in the country on ESPN’s recruiting database.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

UCLA Commits and Targets in the New 247Sports Top 150

247Sports released its updated rankings of the top 150 basketball prospects in the nation for 2022. UCLA has many targets that made the list, with some lofty rankings -- all eight targets ranked within the top 32. The Bruins' five-star combo guard, Amari Bailey, from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, comes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Clay Helton's biggest recruiting misses at USC

The Clay Helton era is officially over at USC. There are a lot of people pointing to various mistakes he made along the way but not landing top recruits will doom a head coach. Here is a look at 10 recruiting misses that doomed Clay Helton. FIVE IN-STATE MISSES. Missing...
NFL
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy