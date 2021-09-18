2022 Top 15 Recruit Vince Iwuchukwu Commits to USC
Head Coach Andy Enfield and the USC Trojans have picked up the commitment of 2022 top 15 recruit and top-five center Vince Iwuchukwu. USC has a recent history of getting talented five-star big men to the NBA and Iwuchukwu will likely join that list soon. He could be a “one and done” prospect and enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft after a year with the Trojans. The five-star big man committed to the Trojans over the Kansas Jayhawks, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, and Baylor Bears.defpen.com
