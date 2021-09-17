Let's Toast: Recreate The Emirates Fine Dining Experience With These Premium Whiskeys

There are several great ways to watch the fireworks at Disney’s Magic Kingdom!. You can stake out a spot in front of the castle or hang back on Main Street, U.S.A. You could even try to time it just right so that they go off while you’re on a ride! In the past, dessert parties have been available at the park as well, and they’re coming back soon — including a new option at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO