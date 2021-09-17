CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Toast: Recreate The Emirates Fine Dining Experience With These Premium Whiskeys

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSENCE was invited to taste the top-tier whiskeys offered during Emirates flights in the coveted business and first-class sections. Here's how it went. For the gals who love their drinks dark, let’s talk whiskey!. While my husband has always been a whiskey lover, I’ve often shied away from the drink,...

Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
TravelPulse

Psychedelic Meets Fine Dining at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' New Restaurant

You’ve heard of Italian restaurants. You’ve heard of American restaurants. You’ve even heard of Italian-American restaurants. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, in conjunction with entertainment giant Spiegelworld, is premiering a new concept restaurant called Superfrico on Sept. 24. The cuisine, created by Chef and International Pizza Czar Anthony Falco, pays...
RESTAURANTS
#Emirates Airlines#Fine Dining#Us Open#Food Drink#Instagram#The Woodford Reserve
thewhiskeywash.com

Woodford Reserve, Williams Sonoma Partner For New Whiskey Cocktail Experiences

American whiskey maker Woodford Reserve and home retailer Williams Sonoma recently formed a new partnership to bring unique whiskey cocktail experiences to kitchens and homes across the country. The partnership kicks off with a line of co-branded cocktail mixers, now available for purchase, in time to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month.
DRINKS
Essence

Let's Toast: White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge

The hard seltzer brand is taking summer fun into fall with a drink higher in alcohol content but still refreshing in flavor. Summer might be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep it going, in spirit, with the right beverage. To help with that, the folks...
DRINKS
urbanmatter.com

Transcend Through Dreams At This Pop-Up Dining Experience

Have you ever heard of the saying, that a good meal is even better than a good date? If you’re a foodie like myself, then you understand the right dining experience is no short of the most bewildering romance. So, in case you’re looking for your next perfect date — with food, wine, and the most mesmerizing atmosphere, here is your chance.
RESTAURANTS
allears.net

New Fireworks Dining Experience Coming to Disney’s Contemporary Resort

There are several great ways to watch the fireworks at Disney’s Magic Kingdom!. You can stake out a spot in front of the castle or hang back on Main Street, U.S.A. You could even try to time it just right so that they go off while you’re on a ride! In the past, dessert parties have been available at the park as well, and they’re coming back soon — including a new option at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
RESTAURANTS
Bakersfield Californian

Fired up for Embers & Ash dining experience headed to Kernville

Dining outdoors with a view of the Kern River might bring to mind hot dogs, maybe a pot of beans over an open fire. Well, leave those expectations at the campground and prepare for Embers & Ash, a rustic fine dining experience coming to the Kern River House on Oct. 1 and 2.
KERNVILLE, CA
seattlemet.com

At Aki Kushiyaki, Fine Dining Means Meat on a Stick

During the second of my 13 courses at Aki Kushiyaki, the server deposited a blue ceramic cup on the table. She didn’t explain it, but the intent was clear: My immediate future involved bites of meat on skewers. Lots of them. Afterward, those little bamboo sticks had to go somewhere.
SEATTLE, WA
mynews13.com

Florida on a Tankful: Experience the art of fine chocolates

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Manager Jeremy Alderman always had a bit of a sweet tooth, but his true love for everything candy wasn't realized until he found a job at Peterbrooke Chocolatiers. What You Need To Know. Peterbrooke Chocolatiers is known for its hand-dipped specialties. Visitors can watch chocolatiers make...
TrendHunter.com

50's Pop Star-Themed Whiskeys

South Carolina-based spirit maker Grain & Barrel Spirits have announced the launch of the 'Elvis' range, a new line of whiskeys that pay tribute to the beloved musician, Elvis Presley. The range features two new expressions -- a rye and a classic whiskey -- both with a 45% ABV. The...
DRINKS
downtowndevil.com

Churchill’s bars welcome fall with new cocktail menu

Two bars located in The Churchill, Brill Line and So Far So Good, dropped 16 new fall-inspired cocktails on Thursday. The Churchill, located on First and Garfield streets, is home to ten local businesses that share a courtyard creating a gathering space for the community. So Far So Good which...
PHOENIX, AZ
thewhiskeywash.com

Interview: Becoming ‘One’ With Metallica’s Whiskey Brand

Rob Dietrich, the man at the helm of Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey, has become “One” with the spirits and now has a “Masters of Whiskey Series” on the market. At the beginning of this story, the Blackened whiskey brand was born from a heavy metal collaboration between legendary Master Distiller...
DRINKS
phillyfunguide.com

Philly Canna Fest: Infused Fine Dining Experience

We are excited to offer a true V.I.P experience at Philly Canna Fest @kwalker_events have teamed up with Chef Tyrone Love @chefty420 of 7th Leaf LLC to present to you an Infused Dinner Tasting. Each ticket comes with a 3 course fine dining tasting with freshly sourced ingredients. In addition,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

In a Sure Sign of Fall, Classic Restaurant Ferraro’s Rolls Out a White Truffles Menu

EASTSIDE — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar plans to serve white truffles starting October 1 through December 31. The restaurant has a three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing for $195 per person that includes Langhe Nebbiolo paired with a choice of carne battuta, a prime sirloin tartare with roasted hazelnuts, white truffle cream, and shaved white truffle or sformato di ricotta, a ricotta flan with pecorino, seasonal mushroom ragù, and shaved white truffle. Next comes Barbaresco with a choice of tagliatelle al burro and salvia, a flat ribbon pasta with butter, sage, and shaved white truffle or risotto al prosecco with prosecco risotto, mascarpone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and shaved white truffle, followed by Barolo with a choice of vitello reale, a sautéed veal scaloppine with butter, sage, fried egg, and shaved white truffles or berretto di costata di manzo, a prime rib cap with truffle potato purée, seasonal mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved white truffles. For dessert, gelato alla nocciola, a hazelnut gelato. For reservations, call 702-364-5300. [EaterWire]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

From Michelin-Star Dining to Fine Wines: One Drop’s Next Auction Is a Litany of Luxury

You’ve heard about the miracle of turning water into wine. Now, with a little help from some friends, the One Drop Foundation is turning wine into water. One Drop is a charity with a mission to ensure sustainable access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for the world’s vulnerable communities. On November 19, the Foundation is partnering with Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, Cirque de Soleil and One Drop founder Guy Laliberté and French auction house Artcurial to organize a fine wine and culinary-themed auction at a gala charity event in Paris. One of the lots even has a rock ’n’ roll...
DRINKS

