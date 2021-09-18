CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Batter is up for History on Tap

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s47cV_0bzu88Gv00

The next History on Tap at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. will dig into the history of grain mills in Christian County and the community’s recent self-declaration as the Batter Capital of the World. It’s slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, describes it as a “field-to-factory-to-fork” program. She will talk about the legacy of milling in Christian County, and Robert Harper, president of Hopkinsville Milling Co., will discuss the history of his family’s business. Hopkinsville Miller, known for its Sunflour-brand flours and Sunflower corn meal mixes, is the county’s oldest, locally owned business.

Amy Rogers, an employee of Visit Hopkinsville, will have information about the Batter Capitol campaign during the program.

“Local batter-inspired snacks will be available, as well,” Keller said in a news release.

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

