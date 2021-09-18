Batter is up for History on Tap

The next History on Tap at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. will dig into the history of grain mills in Christian County and the community’s recent self-declaration as the Batter Capital of the World. It’s slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, describes it as a “field-to-factory-to-fork” program. She will talk about the legacy of milling in Christian County, and Robert Harper, president of Hopkinsville Milling Co., will discuss the history of his family’s business. Hopkinsville Miller, known for its Sunflour-brand flours and Sunflower corn meal mixes, is the county’s oldest, locally owned business.

Amy Rogers, an employee of Visit Hopkinsville, will have information about the Batter Capitol campaign during the program.

“Local batter-inspired snacks will be available, as well,” Keller said in a news release.