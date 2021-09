On September 25, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will fight with the featherweight title on the line. The bout comes after the two coached head-to-head on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter and follows a long string of epic matchups set up through the show. Before Volkanovski and Ortega do battle, we took a look at some of the best fights between TUF coaches since the shows inception.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO