The Anaheim Ducks came into Arizona looking to prove that they have one of the best prospect pools among the teams competing in the 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament. They left with a sense that that might just be true. Finishing with a record of 2-0-1 during their three games played, the Ducks leave with their heads held high, especially after playing the final game without some of their more well-known prospects.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO