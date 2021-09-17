Theodore “Ted” Genagon of Oakfield, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in Rochester, N.Y., on Sept. 17, 2021. Ted was born on Dec. 11, 1945, the eldest of four children born to the late June and Herbert Genagon of Byron, N.Y. He grew up on his family’s dairy farm, where a strong work ethic and a love for the outdoors was instilled in him at an early age. He attended Byron-Bergen School and was a member of the Genesee County 4-H program from 1955-1964. He proudly showed his family’s Holstein cows, including his favorite cow, Lucy, and won Master Showman twice. This was a legacy he was proud to share with his children and grandchildren.