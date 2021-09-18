CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Newsom tests negative for COVID-19 after two of his children positive

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, his wife and two of their children have tested negative for COVID-19 after two of the couple’s children tested positive on Thursday.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

