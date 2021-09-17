From the Podium: Sean McVay shares final thoughts on Colts ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game, Jalen Ramsey on being more than just a cornerback

Normally the time leading up to the first game of the Seahawks season is one filled with excitement, anticipation, and absolute crippling anxiety. For some reason, though, this time felt different. Even with all the drama surrounding Russell Wilson— and the hullaballoo about the contract situations of Jamal Adams, Duane Brown, and Quandre Diggs— everything just seemed to settle in where it was supposed to. There’s been a weird calm surrounding my headspace with the Seahawks this year. Maybe it’s because I’m so optimistic about Shane Waldron. Maybe because just about every major decision the front office chose made sense. Maybe it’s just because the Seahawks have numbed my sense of pain. Whatever the reason, I am just beset by an ethereal peace coming into the season; a peace buoyed by bright-eyed hope. Now it’s time to find out if I’ve just gone insane instead.

