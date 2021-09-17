CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Podium: Sean McVay shares final thoughts on Colts ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game, Jalen Ramsey on being more than just a cornerback

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held press conferences with local media Friday as they concluded their preparation for Sunday's game against the Colts (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX), with McVay discussing his final thoughts on the Colts and Ramsey discussing the mindset behind his physical approach to his position.

