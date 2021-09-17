Three DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Stacks for Week 2

Welcome back everyone to another edition of QB-WR stacks for daily fantasy football. If you missed last week’s article, I introduced this series as one with the goal of using the advanced stats and metrics here at PlayerProfiler to identify strong QB and WR pairs to play in Guaranteed Prize Pool (GPP) tournaments. By stacking QBs and their pass catchers in the same lineups, we are looking to capture the correlated scoring between the two. Games where the QB is racking up fantasy points are likely to be games where the WRs for that QB are also racking up points due to the nature of shared fantasy points for receptions.