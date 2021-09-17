CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

WNY Celebrates Mexican Independence, 211 Years, With Flag Raising

By Jeffrey Henig
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday afternoon in front of West New York Town Hall on 60th Street, approximately 100 members of the town’s Mexican community, both residents and business owners, gathered for the raising of the country’s red, green and white flag. Mexico gained its independence from Spain 211 years ago. The Mexican War of Independence, an armed conflict and political process which lasted from September 16, 1810 until September 27, 1821 followed and is generally considered a revolutionary civil war.

