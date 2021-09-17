CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is convicted of murder in L.A

Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78 and frail, will likely die...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Jury reaches verdict in L.A. murder trial of Robert Durst

Sept 17 (Reuters) - A California jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, and the decision will be announced soon in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the court said in a statement on Friday. The nine-woman, three-man jury had been deliberating...
LAW
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Real estate heir Robert Durst is found GUILTY of murder over 2000 shooting of confidante Susan Berman but wasn't in court to hear verdict after contact with driver who has COVID

Real estate heir Robert Durst has been found guilty of the 2000 murder of a confidante who threatened to retract her alibi over the 1982 killing of his wife. He wasn't present when the Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir. Jurors deliberated about seven hours over three days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Robert Durst Found Guilty Of Murder By L.A. Jury; ‘The Jinx’ Subject Faces Up To 25 Yrs Behind Bars

Robert Durst, the infamous millionaire real-estate heir on trial for the 2000 murder of close friend Susan Berman in Benedict Canyon, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday by a Los Angeles jury. Durst, whose appearance in the star of HBO’s documentary The Jinx reignited interest in the case, was not in the courtroom when the verdict in Los Angeles Superior Court was read, having been in quarantine for potential exposure to Covid-19. Under the laws of the Golden State, the 78-year old Durst could face up to 25 years in prison once he is sentenced. L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Robert Durst Convicted Of The 2000 Execution-Style Murder Of Susan Berman: Report

Mystery seems to follow Robert Durst, but today was the first time he faced a conviction. Durst comes from the long line of wealthy real estate developers, but it wasn't his family's money that has caused him to be a sensation in true crime circles. In 1982, Durst's wife Kathleen disappeared without a trace, never to be heard from again. In 2000, his best friend Susan Berman was shot and killed, and in 2001, the dismembered remains of Durst's neighbor Morris Black were found floating in Galveston Bay.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Mountain News

Robert Durst, New York real estate heir who prosecutors say confessed in HBO documentary, found guilty of best friend's murder

Robert Durst, the estranged heir of one of New York’s wealthiest real estate empires, was convicted of murder Friday in the execution-style slaying of his best friend more than two decades ago. Jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court reached a verdict on their third half-day of deliberations following a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheWrap

‘The Jinx’ Director Andrew Jarecki Applauds Robert Durst’s Murder Conviction

Andrew Jarecki, who produced and directed “The Jinx,” the 2015 documentary miniseries about Robert Durst, applauded Durst’s Friday murder conviction on Saturday. In a statement to TheWrap, he said, “When we started investigating this story sixteen years ago, we had no idea we would discover evidence that would lead to this prosecution. Bob Durst had been suspected of three murders but never held accountable. In 2010 I interviewed him for over 20 hours for ‘The Jinx’ and he said many incriminating things. When we dug further into the story and found evidence that tied him to the murder of his best friend Susan Berman, we searched for a prosecutor we felt could handle this kind of complex case and found John Lewin, a cold case expert in the LA district attorney’s office and his team. We agreed to share the evidence with them, and today’s verdict is the result of that effort.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pioneer Press

Ex-probation officer convicted in Minneapolis real estate agent’s murder

A former probation officer has been found guilty for her role in the kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent. Jurors in Hennepin County on Monday found 29-year-old Elsa Segura guilty of luring Monique Baugh to a bogus home showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019, and aiding in the kidnapping and murder of the victim, who was found fatally shot in a Minneapolis alley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

Jury Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly Trial After 6 Weeks Of Testimony

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The jury began deliberations Friday in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City. During the six weeks of testimony, jurors heard from 50 witnesses, including 45 for the prosecution. Friday around 10:30 a.m., the judge began charging the jury, instructing them for about three hours. At 1:40 p.m., the jury of seven men and five women began deliberating. They called it a day around 5:30 p.m. after asking to see all the exhibits, a floor plan of Kelly’s recording studio, readback of the testimony, and more. The verdict sheet is about seven pages long. Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Javier Da Silva Sentenced To 30 Years For Kidnapping Valerie Reyes, Leaving Her To Die In A Suitcase By The Side Of The Road

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year prison sentence was given Thursday to the man who killed Valerie Reyes, the New Rochelle woman who disappeared from her home more than two and a half years ago. The judge called Javier da Silva “evil” and his crime “sickening,” CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Norma Sanchez left U.S. District Court in White Plains after an emotional courtroom confrontation. She was crying as she described her beautiful daughter as someone who brought joy to those who knew her. Valerie Reyes (credit: Greenwich Police) And she directly addressed the man who killed her, telling Da Silva he was “a...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Independent

Man jailed for suffocating ex-girlfriend to death in suitcase he abandoned by roadside

A man who tied up his ex-girlfriend inside a suitcase and left her to suffocate to death by the side of a road in Connecticut has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.Javier Da Silva Rojas, 26, from Queens, New York, pled guilty last year to one count of kidnapping resulting in death for his savage attack on 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, a book shop worker and aspiring tattoo artist.At a sentencing hearing in White Plains on Thursday, Ms Reyes’ mother Norma Sanchez called Da Silva a “selfish, greedy and soulless person” who “deserve[s] nothing but pain and rejection”.Da Silva...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Tribune

Ex-Prisons officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail communications to blogger, federal records show

R&B superstar R. Kelly had been locked up at Chicago’s federal jail for four months when a popular YouTube personality touted an inside scoop on the singer’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends still living in his high-rise apartment. Apparently wanting to keep the women in his camp, Kelly allegedly had a friend bring $1,500 in cash to the Trump Tower residence to help pay their ...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Woman accused of killing newborn, trashing body after home birth

An upstate New York woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn son by fracturing his skull shortly after giving birth at home — and then dumping his body in a basement trash can, officials said. Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, was charged with two counts of...
ERIE COUNTY, NY

