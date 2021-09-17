Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is convicted of murder in L.A

Andrew Jarecki, who produced and directed “The Jinx,” the 2015 documentary miniseries about Robert Durst, applauded Durst’s Friday murder conviction on Saturday. In a statement to TheWrap, he said, “When we started investigating this story sixteen years ago, we had no idea we would discover evidence that would lead to this prosecution. Bob Durst had been suspected of three murders but never held accountable. In 2010 I interviewed him for over 20 hours for ‘The Jinx’ and he said many incriminating things. When we dug further into the story and found evidence that tied him to the murder of his best friend Susan Berman, we searched for a prosecutor we felt could handle this kind of complex case and found John Lewin, a cold case expert in the LA district attorney’s office and his team. We agreed to share the evidence with them, and today’s verdict is the result of that effort.”

