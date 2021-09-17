Why The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj Wouldn't Actually Want To Host A Morning Show Just Yet

The Morning Show Season 2 is a manic ride that needs to be experienced to be believed. The Apple TV+ show tackled the drama of #MeToo in its first season and is now gleefully recreating the weeks leading up to COVID-19’s arrival in the United States. Reese Witherspoon is back as morning news show upstart Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston returns as flailing diva journalist Alex Levy, but you might find yourself most invested in network exec Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) this season. Crudup might have won the Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his work as the slimy suit in Season 1, but Season 2 puts us right into Cory’s world. As it turns out, the Machiavellian network chief might not be quite so evil as we thought. Or maybe he is. You’ll have to tune into the crazy twists and bonkers turns of The Morning Show Season 2 before you decide!

