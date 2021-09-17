CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Why The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj Wouldn't Actually Want To Host A Morning Show Just Yet

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The Morning Show. Read at your own risk!. The Morning Show Season 2 added comedian Hasan Minhaj to its roster, and it doesn't take long to see his character at work in place of Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy. The premiere showed Minhaj's Eric side-by-side with Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson, and the two made quite a pair. In fact, they were so good in their roles that one may think Minhaj would crush it as the host of an actual nationally televised morning show... if he wanted to do that, of course.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Reese Witherspoon Stops Wearing Fake Hair For 'The Morning Show' —Here's Why

Reese Witherspoon returns to the second season of "The Morning Show" with Jennifer Aniston, in a whole new look which she discussed with the show's executive heads. The new trailer for the series recently dropped and has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube. The teaser also featured a new and improved Bradley, the character Witherspoon plays, with her blonde makeover that might foreshadow the change in the upcoming episodes.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Just Too Hard' to Play Mad at 'Sweet' Reese Witherspoon on Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston admits it's difficult to pretend to be upset with Reese Witherspoon onscreen. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the actress discussed season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and what it's like to go toe to toe with costar Reese Witherspoon in the more explosive, combative scenes. Aniston, 52, said it's "hard" to fake being mad at Witherspoon, 45, who she calls a "burst of sunshine" in real life.
CELEBRITIES
kezi.com

Billy Crudup and Hasan Minhaj talk Season 2 of 'The Morning Show'

It's his first season of "The Morning Show," but it sounds like Hasan Minhaj has been training for his role for quite some time. "I've been playing a fake TV anchor for seven years, so this wasn't a stretch for me," Minhaj joked about going from "The Daily Show" to Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and now his role as Eric on "The Morning Show."
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is The Morning Show Filmed?

Created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin, ‘The Morning Show’ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around the cast and crew of a popular breakfast news program that airs on the fictional UBA network. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) has hosted the show for the past 15 years, but her career faces an unprecedented crisis after her partner Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is sacked from his position following a sexual misconduct scandal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hasan Minhaj
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Al Roker
Person
Reese Witherspoon
EW.com

Reese Witherspoon and Hasan Minhaj sing and dance in The Morning Show sneak peek

When The Morning Show returns for its second season, things are going to look a little different. As the season 2 trailer previously revealed, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is no longer with The Morning Show following the events of the season 1 finale. And coming in to fill her shoes is Eric (Hasan Minhaj), a new anchor who… has a love of singing?
THEATER & DANCE
d1softballnews.com

“The morning show 2”: morning television will never be the same again

The Apple series is back with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Few series have been able to tell American TV like “The morning show“. And now the series picks up on Apple Tv + with a second season, streaming from September 17. We find again Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the role of two journalists of a morning program in a network that has been overwhelmed by the scandals of “Me too”. He also enters the cast Valeria Golino in the shoes of a documentary director.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Morning Show#The Daily Show#Marvel
Decider

Apple TV+’s ‘Morning Show’ Remains Unapologetically Messy in Season 2

Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show has done it again! The Morning Show Season 2 doubles down on the first season’s chaotic energy and brash approach to contemporary events. While The Morning Show Season 1 tried to examine the #MeToo movement from all sides, this new season tosses its star-studded cast into the maelstrom that was early 2020. We get shouting matches about straight white male privilege, cancel culture, and, yes, COVID-19. If you liked borderline camp energy of The Morning Show Season 1, you’re going to love the mania of Season 2. But if you hated the first season of the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon vehicle, no amount of great turns from the likes of Billy Crudup or Greta Lee is going to win you over.
TV SERIES
theeverygirl.com

Why “The Morning Show” Should Be Added To Your Watchlist

We all know the shows that everyone can’t stop talking about. Did the husband do it (The Undoing)? Who dies at the end (The White Lotus)? Is this really what working in higher education is like (The Chair)? And this fall, there will be another show on everyone’s minds—because The Morning Show is back for a second season.
TV SHOWS
Decider

‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

The Morning Show Season 2 is a manic ride that needs to be experienced to be believed. The Apple TV+ show tackled the drama of #MeToo in its first season and is now gleefully recreating the weeks leading up to COVID-19’s arrival in the United States. Reese Witherspoon is back as morning news show upstart Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston returns as flailing diva journalist Alex Levy, but you might find yourself most invested in network exec Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) this season. Crudup might have won the Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his work as the slimy suit in Season 1, but Season 2 puts us right into Cory’s world. As it turns out, the Machiavellian network chief might not be quite so evil as we thought. Or maybe he is. You’ll have to tune into the crazy twists and bonkers turns of The Morning Show Season 2 before you decide!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! Online

How Hasan Minhaj Mastered The Morning Show Song & Dance Routine Thanks to His Mom

Watch: Hasan Minhaj Channels Andy Cohen in "The Morning Show" If only every news show opened with a song and dance!. The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj exclusively revealed to E! News how that catchy intro opposite Reese Witherspoon came to be. Minhaj joins season two of the hit AppleTV+ series, premiering today, Sept. 17, playing Eric Nomani, Witherspoon's new co-anchor. Jumping into season two was a whirlwind for Minhaj, who detailed the "great vibe" of the A-list ensemble cast, which includes Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman and fellow season two addition Julianna Margulies.
THEATER & DANCE
crossroadstoday.com

Reese Witherspoon wants Christina Applegate to join The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon would love to see Christina Applegate join the cast of ‘The Morning Show’. The Oscar-winning actress stars in the hit drama series alongside Jennifer Aniston, and they’d both relish the chance to work with Christina. Reese said: “We need Christina Applegate to join us. That would be fun.”
CELEBRITIES
news-shield.com

Roush Review: Peering Into ‘The Morning Show’s Fishbowl of Piranhas

You’ve got to appreciate the moxie of a high-profile streaming series where a character blurts, “Another streaming service? It should be illegal.” That’s The Morning Show’s second season in a nutshell: having its cake while choking on it. Slickly entertaining even when it’s so full of itself that you’re tempted...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She’s Skipping The Emmys This Year

This has been a tricky time for celebrations. Everything from graduations and weddings to splashy public events that are typically filled with celebrities has been pushed back, scaled down, done via video chat or cancelled altogether at some point. That has led a lot of people to jump at the chance to get dolled up (or, you know, dressed at all) and do anything that might be fun with other people. But, that thinking does not apply to Jennifer Aniston, who just revealed that she won't be attending this year's Emmy Awards because she's still very wary of the outside world.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Don't Set Your Alarm for 'The Morning Show' Season 3 Just Yet

The Morning Show has officially returned to Apple TV+ with season 2. But just because the show-within-a-show takes place in the wee hours of the morning doesn't mean we actually have early access to news about its future. There's no official news about The Morning Show getting another season just yet, but let us explain why it's too soon to worry.
TV SERIES
WBAL Radio

'The Morning Show?' director teases season 2: "It's about identity"

After a long hiatus, due in large part to the pandemic, The Morning Show returns for season two this Friday. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, launched two years ago and goes behind the scenes of a network morning news program. While the first season had its own themes, director and executive producer Mimi Leder tells ABC Audio season two adds a lot more on top.
TV SERIES
shorelinemedia.net

COVID looms on 'The Morning Show'

TV news drama "The Morning Show" returns for Season Two with stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon hoping that Season Three will see "everyone in the streets just screaming and dancing and laughing and loving on one another." (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy