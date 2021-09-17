Lawrenceville man wanted in connection with kidnapping case from April arrested this week

Gwinnett County deputies and Snellville police arrested a Lawrenceville man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case earlier this week. The Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Derrick Dijon White, who was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on Tuesday. White was wanted on kidnapping and home invasion charges from an incident that occurred in April, and was located at a gas station in Snellville. He was taken into custody without incident, but deputies with the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit found he was carrying an unspecified weapon at the time of his arrest.