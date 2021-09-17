CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA Advisory Panel: Boomers Can Get Boosters

By Neal Freyman Managing Editor Follow
morningbrew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors already get extra perks. Soon they could get an extra prick. giving a third shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to Americans 65 and older, as well as others who may be especially at risk from the disease. BUT, the committee overwhelmingly voted against Pfizer booster shots for the general...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boomers#Cdc#Fda Advisory Panel#Americans#Asap#J J
AFP

CDC overrules panel to back Covid boosters for at-risk workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure because of their jobs. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency had to act on "complex, often imperfect data" for the greater good of public health. "In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," she said in a statement. The CDC also backed the panel's recommendation of booster shots for over-65s and some with underlying medical conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
Mic

Studies suggest that Pfizer is no longer the cooler vaccine

After I got my Pfizer shot last spring, I showed my vaccine card with pride wherever I went: I felt like I had the Comme des Garçons of inoculations and everybody needed to know. For some time, people I knew on social media also propagated the belief that Pfizer was the Hot Person Vaccine, slightly more effective than the others and with no side effects. But recent studies have found that over time, it is actually Moderna’s vaccine that might better protect people from severe illness, according to the New York Times.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS LA

CDC Panel Green-Lights Pfizer Booster For Some Adults While Newsom Mulls Vaccine Mandate For Kids 12 And Older

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Center for Disease Control and Prevention panel of outside experts voted Thursday to allow use of booster shots for some adults first vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago. CDC leadership still needs to sign off before boosters can officially be administered. LA County Health officials signaled their support. “The boosters really are appropriate at this point for people that have been designated by CDC and the FDA,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Department of Health. Booster-eligible adults include those over the age of 65 and people 18-64 who are are at high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arcamax.com

CDC panel backs Pfizer booster dose for people 65 and older

Americans ages 65 and older should get booster shots, a panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a unanimous vote Thursday. People over 50 with weakened immune systems were also recommended for an extra dose of the vaccine, the panelists said. The Advisory Committee...
HEALTH
Daily Republic

Covid booster program gets FDA panel nod for seniors 65-plus

FAIRFIELD — Solano County health officials were surprised that a key Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday initially rejected Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster plan. That advisory committee came back later in the day, however, and recommended boosters for anyone 65 or older and those who are at-risk. Still, there...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Booster doses should be given at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The updated CDC guidance recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years The post Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups appeared first on KRDO.
HEALTH
morningbrew.com

Expanded Booster Shot Eligibility at Odds With CDC Advisors

Like the Super Mario Bros. movie casting, the US’ booster shot rollout has been kind of a hot mess. Late Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky included frontline workers in the group eligible for Pfizer boosters, a group the CDC’s advisors left out of their guidelines but the FDA did include in its recommendation.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy