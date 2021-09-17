CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Welcome Baby No. 2

Cover picture for the articleKieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are now parents of two! The Succession actor and his wife welcomed their second child together, a month ago!. On Friday, the now-mother of two confirmed that she gave birth to a baby boy on Aug. 17. Charton posted a slideshow filled with photos of their little one over the past month. The first one shows her sitting on a bench and holding her son. There's also snaps of her in the hospital and with their 2-year-old daughter, Kinsey.

