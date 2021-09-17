CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Crime Report: Sept. 18

By Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
 9 days ago
Sept. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:44 p.m., police responded to a gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking diesel gas fuel in the amount of $98.14 without paying. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Martin Street following a report of an unknown suspect taking an old meter base, valued at $50, from a property. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 p.m., deputies responded to the Richmond County Court House following a report of a suspect going into an unlocked truck and stealing a .22 semi-automatic handgun, valued at $250. The case is active.

Sept. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Osborne Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing copper, valued at $50, five Sterling silver rings, valued at $10, assorted tools, valued at $100, and a door, valued at $300. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 11:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing a duel axle 16’ trailer, valued at $4,000, 68 sheets of sheetrock, valued at $15, a 24’ ladder, valued at $300, a 32’ ladder, valued at $300, two 10’ A frame ladder, valued at $209, two 6’ A frame ladder, valued at $100, Craftsman socket wrenches and screwdrivers, valued at $100, a Gang box, valued at $100, Porter cable battery tools, valued at $300, five 100’ extension cord, valued at $50, a Milwaukee corded drill, valued at $60, a Dewalt Sawzall, valued at $60 and a Dewalt sheet drill, valued at $80. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:41 p.m., police responded to Cookout on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect refusing to leave. The Rockingham Police Department charged Isaiah Anthony Tate.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black LG touch screen phone, valued at $150. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:26 p.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a Dewalt nail gun, valued at $150, from the victim’s truck. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Freedom Roland Drive following a report of a suspect obtaining $34.01 through false pretenses. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 2:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street following a report of a suspect trespassing and stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000, two struts, valued at $200, a cruise control switch, valued at $125, a power converter, valued at $180, and tools, valued at $500. The case is active.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 1:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Street following a report of a suspect taking an iPad, valued at $900, a gold cocktail diamond ring, valued at $300, a gold carat cluster diamond ring, valued at $475, a silver wedding band, valued at $90, a gold diamond wedding band, valued at $500, a Michael Kors shoes, valued at $110, Aldo red heels, valued at $100, assorted clothing, valued at $400, a 9MM Taurus black and green pistol, valued at $350, and a 42” LG flat screen Smart TV, valued at $600, from a residence. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wilson Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a house and stealing a black generator, valued at $300, a Dewalt circular saw, valued at $150, a skill circular saw, valued at $150, two yellow stand up lights, valued at $80, a 8’ extension ladder, valued at $100, a Dremel tool, valued at $150, and assorted hand tools, valued at $150.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo First Avenue following a report of a suspect trespassing and threatening a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on School Street following a report of a suspect coming into a victim’s fenced-in property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:53 p.m., police responded to South Skipper Street following a report of a dog biting a victim. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:24 p.m., police responded to Leak Street following a report of a suspect shooting a firearm within city limits. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 a.m., police responded to Dunham Sports on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking clothing items, valued at $1,000, from the store. The case is active.

Mill Road shooting suspect expected to turn self in

ROCKINGHAM — A suspect in the shooting on Monday at the Mill Road Grocery stated his intent to turn himself in on Tuesday. Jeremy Austin Goins, 29, of Hamlet, has been in contact with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, he has not turned himself into authorities. Goins is the suspect in the shooting of Samantha Jo Smith, 23, of Hamlet. Smith sustained a wound to the leg.
