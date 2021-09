The Astros plan to send catcher Jason Castro and infielder Taylor Jones on minor-league rehab assignments sometime this week, manager Dusty Baker said Sunday. Castro has been on the injured list since Aug. 29 with a knee injury, while Jones resumed working out Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s last road trip to Seattle. Baker said he did not know an exact date for when the pair will begin their rehab assignments with Class AAA Sugar Land.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO