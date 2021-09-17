CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County

By Madelynn Fellet
nbc11news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday night a rally was held for the return of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. The rally took place at the Orchard Mesa Baptist Church. Present at the event was Sheronna Bishop, former top aide and campaign manager to Lauren Boebert, Cory Anderson, head of the local chapter of the Election Integrity Project in Mesa County, and Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party.

www.nbc11news.com

