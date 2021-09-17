CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connected Car Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during Reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026

The global connected car is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.

