CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boiling Springs, NC

Allen Ray Sparks

By estokes
Digital Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Ray Sparks passed away on September 15, 2021 at the age of 56. Allen was the son of Ray Marshall Sparks and Frances Baynard Carringan. Allen’s whole life and heart were his two beautiful daughters, Ryleigh Jade Sparks of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Kinley Ann Sparks, of Boiling Springs, North Carolina. He lovingly referred to Ryleigh as his “Snowflake” and Kinley as his “Bob.” In addition to his children and parents he is survived by his wife Gwen Hutto Sparks and brother Kyle Sparks.

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Boiling Springs, NC
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy