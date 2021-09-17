Allen Ray Sparks passed away on September 15, 2021 at the age of 56. Allen was the son of Ray Marshall Sparks and Frances Baynard Carringan. Allen’s whole life and heart were his two beautiful daughters, Ryleigh Jade Sparks of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Kinley Ann Sparks, of Boiling Springs, North Carolina. He lovingly referred to Ryleigh as his “Snowflake” and Kinley as his “Bob.” In addition to his children and parents he is survived by his wife Gwen Hutto Sparks and brother Kyle Sparks.