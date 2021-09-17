Flavors & Fragrances Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026
The Flavors & Fragrances Market is expected to reach USD 31.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Accelerated growth in industrialization over the globe has led to the increase of extensive production of flavored or scented products such as soaps, household cleaners, processed food and beverages, detergents, personal care products, and oral hygiene products. Moreover, the increasing demand for natural ingredients across a massive number of consumers could encourage the application in the flavors and fragrances market.www.thedallasnews.net
Comments / 0