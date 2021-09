Let’s face it. Your dog is your best friend. But would you believe that you are more than likely annoying your best friend every day? Don’t feel bad! You’re not the only one. The first step to not annoying your dog is by just trying to understand them! I mean could you imagine being annoyed by someone every day but you can’t tell them how to stop?! Torture! Again, don’t worry. We’ll fix this. Soon you’ll be the envy of all your pooch’s friends. They’ll be wishing their parents were as cool!!

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO