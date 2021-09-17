CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Scanner Market Highlights, Expert Reviews forecast to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2026

 8 days ago

The global vehicle scanner is forecast to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A vehicle scanner is an electronic tool that is used to diagnose and also reprogram vehicle control modules. Various types of scanners, such as fixed and portable, aid...

Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 2.18 Billion By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Seafood comprises of all bony fishes, mollusks and shellfishes. Millions of people across the globe depend on these as their primary nutrient source. Health benefits provided by these foods are the major reason for their increasing demand. It is a good source of protein and contains less fat as compared to other animal protein sources. It is highly beneficial for heart patients on account of its low cholesterol. Additionally, it contains essential vitamins necessary for human bodies such as vitamin B, iodine, zinc, and potassium. A rise in disposable income has led to high demand for these products in developing economies. Growing heart diseases and cholesterol has urged people to shift to more nutritious and healthy products for consumption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of aquatic food items coupled with the introduction of new processing techniques is expected to drive the industry for processed seafood equipment. Increasing investments and expansion of the seafood processing industry is expected to drive the growth for processed seafood market. For example, on April 23, 2018, Hofseth Aalesund AS announced about its investment plans in BAADER, one of the leading food processing companies; this investment is expected to expand the production capacity of the fillet.
Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump)'s present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
Thin Wall Packaging Market Worth To Reach USD 61.32 Billion By 2026 Report by Reports And Data

The global thin wall packaging market is forecast to reach USD 61.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Thin wall packaging solution helps protect goods from physical damage and contamination during freight. Rising demand for pre-packaged food is driving the market for thin wall packaging. Thin wall packaging technology is used mainly to protect goods from contamination from an external source. It also protects the content from physical damage as well.
Waste Management Market is Projected to Reach $542.7 Billion by 2026 | Waste Management, Veolia, Republic Services, SUEZ, Waste Connections

According to the new market research report "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Waste Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the Waste Management Market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.
Polyaspartic Coatings Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global Polyaspartic Coatings market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Polyaspartic Coatings market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
Plastic Caps and Closures Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 by Reports And Data

The global plastic caps and closures market is forecast to reach USD 58.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A combination of different market factors are supporting the growth of the market. One of the mentionable factor in this context is expanding the beverages industry and increasing market competition among industry players. The elevated competition among market players has resulted in an increasing emphasis on branding and product differentiation among packaged water and drinks manufacturers. As a result of the growing focus on branding and product differentiation, there is an increased demand for plastic caps and closures with different colors and altered company logo, which in turn propells the market growth.
Microporous Insulation Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2028 | Reports and Data

A new report titled global Microporous Insulation market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The objective of this report is to help readers improve their industry's performance by focusing on important business parameters including technological advancements, current market trends, limitations and key players over the forecast period. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data.
IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
Native Collagen Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Native Collagen Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The growing popularity of connected cars has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G millimeter wave repeater globally in automobile industry. For instance, in 2021, leading provider of 5G millimeter wave technology, Movandi announced a successful demonstration of Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater inside a car, for seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications.
Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Car T Cell Therapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Car T Cell Therapy Market is destined to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 18% between 2019 to 2026. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
Retail POS Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Vend, ShopKeep, Verifone, Cegid

Retail POS software helps retailers in providing a user-friendly interface to offer a better retail experience. The software allows the retailer to manage the daily business operation with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness. It also provides accurate insight and analytics avoiding the paperwork and hence reducing human errors. It can be operated on mobile and desktop both with equal ease along with delivering the transaction updates and customer feedbacks and other notifications.
Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
Milled FerroSilicon Market Companies, Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest report, titled "Global Milled FerroSilicon Market," thoroughly studies the global Milled FerroSilicon market to offer accurate market projections such as forecast market size and value, revenue share, and market revenue growth rate. The report is a descriptive summary of the Milled FerroSilicon business sphere and offers an in-depth study of the key market trends and growth prospects. It identifies the top products and services offered by this industry and analyzes their application scope and end-use industries. The report presents key industry statistics in a tabular format to help readers gain viable insights into the Milled FerroSilicon industry and its core mechanisms.
Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Companies, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

The recently published global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) market on the global scale and sheds light Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027.
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Companies, Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

The recently published global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
